The death this month of Issey Miyake deprives the world of one its titans of style.

Miyake was more than a mere fashion designer; even calling him “an artist” sells him short. He refashioned fashion, melding East and West in new and distinctive ways, producing unique silhouettes that redefined and liberated the body inhabiting his creations. Miyake combined form and material in singular designs that were whimsical and austere at the very same time. It was an extraordinary gift, one that he made available to all who chose to be open and discerning.