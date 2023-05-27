Japanese ritual morticians who use highly specialized skills to restore bodies that have been severely disfigured in accidents — or even murders — have long been underappreciated for the work they do for grieving families.

Because there is neither a certification system nor standardized techniques in the profession known as nokanshi, the services provided by morticians such as Chiemi Tsunoda are often misunderstood or neglected by Japanese funeral homes.

Tsunoda, 56, who plies her trade with Tokyo-based firm Toubi Co., uses special waxes and nearly three decades’ worth of experience to restore some 100 bodies for viewing each year so families can “greet, touch and say goodbye to their loved ones.”