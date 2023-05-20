The revision to Japan’s Road Traffic Act recommending that adults wear helmets when cycling has no doubt led to an uptick in bicycle accessory sales. Yet despite protective headgear being compulsory for children since 2008, there are surprisingly few bicycle helmet producers in Japan.
Ahead of the United Nations’ upcoming World Bicycle Day on June 3, On: Design looks at releases from two major Japanese brands that have both designed helmets that are less sporty, more casual and can be adjusted for rounder heads (sometimes referred to as an “Asian fit”).
Samurai of helmets
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.