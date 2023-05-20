  • A collaboration between Nicco helmets and Moca, a brand of bicycle accessories designed by Moat, the Kumoa helmet is fashioned after a flat-topped work cap and includes a detachable fabric visor. | COURTESY OF MOAT
    A collaboration between Nicco helmets and Moca, a brand of bicycle accessories designed by Moat, the Kumoa helmet is fashioned after a flat-topped work cap and includes a detachable fabric visor. | COURTESY OF MOAT

The revision to Japan’s Road Traffic Act recommending that adults wear helmets when cycling has no doubt led to an uptick in bicycle accessory sales. Yet despite protective headgear being compulsory for children since 2008, there are surprisingly few bicycle helmet producers in Japan.

Ahead of the United Nations’ upcoming World Bicycle Day on June 3, On: Design looks at releases from two major Japanese brands that have both designed helmets that are less sporty, more casual and can be adjusted for rounder heads (sometimes referred to as an “Asian fit”).

Samurai of helmets

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW