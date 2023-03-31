Millions of cyclists zip around Japan for a range of daily needs. Work, carrying children and picking up groceries are just a few.

But while they go about their routines on two wheels, most don’t wear helmets.

That might change thanks to a revised section of the Road Traffic Act that makes wearing a helmet a duty-driven effort for people of all ages. In Japanese, the policy is called a matter of doryoku-gimu, which roughly translates to “duty of effort.”