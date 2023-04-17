Built to suit the local climate, minka (literally, “people’s house”; also called “kominka“) are traditional Japanese country homes that were usually inhabited by farmers and artisans. On-going efforts to preserve Japan’s regional heritage, coupled with a rising interest in sustainable lifestyles, have brought these dwellings back into the spotlight.

The Japan Times spoke with Andrea Carlson, the lead organizer of the upcoming Minka Summit and a board member of NPO (application pending) Kominka Japan.

What is the Minka Summit?