For travelers heading to the Setouchi region, Urashima Village is an impressive luxury accommodation that opened in January 2021 in Mitoyo, a coastal town in Kagawa Prefecture. Located on the Shonai Peninsula, the villa draws inspiration, and its name, from the legend of Urashima Taro, a Rip Van Winkle-esque fairy tale about a boy who travels to the bottom of the sea on a turtle.

The accommodation is made up of three modern buildings with striking local and traditional touches. Each room is named to inspire visitors to spend their time in a more natural way. The smaller of the three rooms, “Visionary” and “Silence,” offer breathtaking views of the Setouchi Inland Sea and Maruyama Island, and sleep a maximum of six people. The largest room, “Timeless,” can host up to 11 people. The rooms are spacious and cater to families, company getaways and student cohorts seeking a calming location in which to work.