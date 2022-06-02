It’s 6 p.m. at Chichibugahama Beach. Hundreds of visiting college students and locals are gathered for the daily spectacle — a mirrored sunset tailor-made for social media.

In the nearby parking lot, a DJ plays songs from a laptop, his dog tied to the bumper of his open hatchback. Parked cars in the lot face the inland sea making the scene look like a drive-in movie theater. Young couples sip coffee and craft beer from the new shops that line the beach. The bustling cosmopolitan vibe belies this remote location in Japan’s Setouchi region.