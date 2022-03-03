A woman in her 50s from district C appears distraught. What’s wrong? Flip her card to find out:

After five years of caring for her aging mother-in-law, Mrs. Hasegawa says she needs to look after her own mother as well. She’s not sure if she can handle the physical and psychological burden while juggling housework.

Then there is a man in his 60s from district B, who looks dispirited. Mr. Yamaguchi, it turns out, has been feeling under the weather since his wife died from cancer. He’s having trouble sleeping.

Meanwhile, a man from district F is concerned about his family. Mr. Ono, we learn, has discovered that his elderly mother living in the countryside is suffering from dementia. Still in his 40s, he’s unsure how to balance his work life while attending to her.

They are all fictional incarnations of real people with real troubles that appear in Community Coping, the “superaging society” board game in which players are tasked with preventing graying communities from collapsing, by consulting with and then connecting troubled residents with the right experts.

“The theme of this game is isolation, and how those in need aren’t getting the necessary help,” says its producer Koichi Chiba, a certified financial planner and grief counselor who heads Korekara Support, an organization offering support services for elderly people in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures.

Chiba and members of his group launched an online version of the game in 2020, with the board game debuting last year after a crowdfunding run. It’s not on sale to the general public, however. Rather, those interested are invited to participate in regular sessions Chiba and his team host to learn about the game and the issues it raises.

Community Coping, Chiba says, is a microcosm of the myriad socioeconomic problems facing citizens of the world’s most rapidly aging society.

The creator of Community Coping says the key to the game is conversation — to talk to people and have them open up about their troubles. | ALEX K.T. MARTIN

“There’s a general lack of communication among both members of communities and professionals who can provide solutions. Our game’s objective is to offer people multifaceted points of view and to prompt discussions on how to improve the situation.”

Since peaking in 2008, Japan’s population has been shrinking while numbers of older people grow. As of September last year, those older than 65 accounted for a record 29.1% of the population, or 36.4 million people. That share is forecast to reach 30% by 2025 — when all 6.5 million of Japan’s baby boomers will be 75 or older — and 35.3% by 2040, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

Meanwhile, the number of single-person households in Japan soared to 18.42 million in 2015 from 16.78 million in 2010 and is expected to reach 40% of all households by 2040, according to government forecasts. The increase has been accompanied by a reported rise in the number of unattended and undetected deaths, or kodokushi (lonely deaths).

How to provide adequate care and support for the growing ranks of elderly people while easing their families’ burden has been an issue both the government and municipalities have been trying to address, and a topic of interest for other graying industrialized nations following Japan into uncharted demographic territory.

Chiba says the key is conversation — to talk to people and have them open up about their troubles. And that’s exactly what players are expected to do when playing Community Coping.

Between four and six people can participate in the game, which typically lasts around an hour or longer. Players begin by choosing one of eight “player” cards (which include a medical student, insurance saleswoman and president of a neighborhood association). I chose a local soba restaurant owner when I joined a session Chiba hosted in late January.

Players then take turns picking up a “resident” card and placing it faceup on one of six districts. There’s not much information about these folks at this point — e.g., district A; male in his 60s; worried about family.

One of three steps can then be taken. Players can talk to residents (a process referred to as “coping” in the game) and flip their cards to find out what issues they are facing. Or they can collect a “connection” card featuring a variety of public and private experts, including a visiting nurse, social welfare worker and a lawyer.

“Most of these experts are based on people we personally know and have worked with,” says Chiba. A card featuring Mrs. Sato, a welfare commissioner, for example, is modeled after the wife of Tatsuya Sato, a director at Korekara Support who helped design the game.

The objective of the game is to unearth people’s troubles and to assist them by “prescribing” experts knowledgeable on the specific issues they have. These are divided into financial, health, human relationships or lifestyle-related.

Players can take one of three steps during their turns: Talking to residents to find out what’s stressing them, collecting an expert card or “prescribing” an expert to a troubled resident to solve their issues. | ALEX K.T. MARTIN

When a resident’s problem or problems are resolved, he or she is removed from their corresponding district. And when all players have finished their turns, that’s the end of a round — which is equivalent to one year. A single game lasts 10 years, from 2021 to 2030. If more than four residents are left in any of the districts after a round, the community is overwhelmed and collapses. Game over.

And to spice things up, an “event” card is revealed each year starting from 2023. These could be helpful (“attending a study session,” for example, allows players to flip two resident cards during their turns), but often are not. Reflecting these times, there’s an “infectious disease epidemic” card that “deteriorates human relationships” and limits the number of “connection” cards players can use during that year. Or a major earthquake could strike, forcing players to take two resident cards instead of one during their turns, filling up districts with troubled citizens at twice the speed.

Unlike many games in which players compete against each other, Community Coping requires participants to work together to save neighborhoods from breaking down. And just like in real life, the more experience — or rounds — players accumulate, the more options they are granted.

“Coordinating roles among players is key. Some could focus on ‘coping’ while others focus on ‘prescribing,’” says Sato, who also partook in the session I joined. “Communication among players is necessary for successful gameplay. You may not have the right ‘connection’ cards to solve residents’ problems, but others might.”

And that’s the reality in the field, says Chiba, who founded Korekara Support in 2011.

“Human service professionals tend to become near-sighted when dealing with clients, especially those who are still relatively inexperienced. They can benefit from adopting a wider perspective since the issue they’re dealing with could be beyond the scope of their particular expertise.”

An “event” card is revealed each year starting from 2023. These may be helpful, but often are not. Reflecting these times, for example, there’s an “infectious disease epidemic” card that “deteriorates human relationships” and limits the number of “connection” cards players can use during that year. | ALEX K.T. MARTIN

Since the game launched, Chiba has received many inquiries from academic and public institutions interested in using the game during high school and university classes, and as part of municipal team-building activities. His goal is to expand the number of so-called “facilitators,” or influencers who understand the concept of the game who can host their own sessions.

While the game’s rules are straightforward and easy to learn, most first-timers cannot make it to the end.

“So far around 90% of the sessions resulted in the community collapsing before the 10 years were up,” Chiba says.

How did our team of four fare? We somehow prevented the neighborhood from overflowing with troubled residents, and made it through the entire decade. Game cleared.

Chiba, however, had some sobering advice.

“The game may end in 10 years, but reality doesn’t.”