Sample newspaper article
Tokyu Corp. is taking over Shibuya’s walls
東急電鉄が東京・渋谷の住宅や店舗の壁面を使い、企業などの広告を同時に展開するプロモーション活動に乗り出す。キャッチコピーは「渋谷の街をジャックする」。2019年4月までに100カ所の壁面を活用。新たな情報発信の場にするとともに、落書きが絶えず、暗くて怖いといった都会の路地裏とのイメージを払拭する狙いもある。
壁面の広告化は活用されておらず、人目に付きやすい場所を東急が探し、壁の所有者の代わりに管理する。壁を提供すれば、落書きされても東急が消してくれる上、面積や期間に応じて使用料が入る仕組みだ。
(KYODO)
Words and phrases
東急電鉄 (とうきゅうでんてつ) Tokyu Corp.
渋谷 (しぶや) Shibuya
住宅 (じゅうたく) residential building
店舗 (てんぽ) shop
壁面 (へきめん) surface of a wall
使う (つかう) to use
企業 (きぎょう) business
広告 (こうこく) advertisement
同時 に (どうじに) at the same time
展開する (てんかいする) to unfold
プロモーション活動 (プロモーションかつどう) promotional campaign
乗り出す (のりだす) to set out
キャッチコピー slogan
街 (まち) town, city, streets
ジャック hijack
100カ所 (ひゃっかしょ) 100 places
活用 (かつよう) practical use
新たな (あらたな) new
情報発信 (じょうほうはっしん) transmit info
場 (ば) space
落書き (らくがき) graffiti
絶えず (たえず) constantly, always
暗い (くらい) dark
怖い (こわい) scary
都会 (とかい) city
路地裏 (ろじうら) back street
払拭する (ふっしょくする) to wipe out
狙い (ねらい) aim
広告化 (こうこくか) advertising something
人目 (ひとめ) attention
付く (つく) attached to
場所 (ばしょ) place
探す (さがす) to look for
所有者 (しょゆうしゃ) owner
代わりに (かわりに) instead of
管理する (かんりする) to manage
提供する (ていきょうする) to offer
面積 (めんせき) area
期間 (きかん) time period
応じる (おうじる) depending on
使用料 (しようりょう) rent
仕組み (しくみ) arrangement
Quick questions
1) 東急がはじめる企業などのプロモーション活動は東京のどこで展開されますか。
2) このプロモーション活動のキャッチコピーはなんですか。
3) プロモーション活動に使われる壁面にある落書きはどうなりますか。
Translation
Tokyu Corp. will use the walls of shops and residential buildings to roll out its new promotional campaign to advertise businesses.
The slogan is “Hijack the streets of Shibuya,” and the campaign plans to be using the walls of at least 100 places by April 2019. It’s not only about using new space to convey information; another aim is to wipe out the image of dark, scary city backstreets.
Tokyu is looking for unused walls that will draw attention, and the firm will manage walls for owners. The plan is, if you let Tokyu use your wall, they will wipe the graffiti and pay depending on the time and space they use.
Answers
1) Where in Tokyo will Tokyu’s new advertising campaign for businesses take place?
渋谷。
Shibuya.
2) What’s the campaign’s slogan?
渋谷の街をジャックする。
“Hijack the streets of Shibuya.”
3) What will happen to the graffiti on the walls that are being used for advertising?
東急が消してくれます。
Tokyu Corp. will erase it.