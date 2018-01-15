Kumamoto will allow foreign firms to use mascot Kumamon

Sample newspaper article
熊本県は1月4日、これまで原則として認めていなかった県のPRキャラクター「くまモン」の海外企業による関連商品の製造、販売を 解禁すると発表した。国内とは異なり、利用する企業に対し費用負担を求める。8日から運用を始める。
県によると、広告代理店と連携して国ごとに申請を受け付ける。世界中にくまモンの認知度を広げ、インバウンド（訪日外国人客）の増加につなげる狙いがある。
県はくまモンが主人公のアニメを制作し、 国内外に配信する方針も公表した。2019年の放送開始を目指し、吉本興業などが参画 した製作委員会を立ち上げる。放送の媒体は未定。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
熊本県 (くまもとけん) Kumamoto Prefecture
1月4日 (いちがつよっか) Jan. 4
原則として (げんそくとして) in principle
認めて (みとめて) allow
海外企業 (かいがいきぎょう) foreign firm
関連商品 (かんれんしょうひん) related goods
製造 (せいぞう) production
販売 (はんばい) sales
解禁 (かいきん) lift a ban
発表 (はっぴょう) announce
国内 (こくない) domestic
異なり (ことなり) different from
利用 (りよう) use
対し (たいし) against, for
費用負担 (ひようふたん) burden of expense
求める (もとめる) demand
運用 (うんよう) operation
始める (はじめる) begin
広告代理店 (こうこくだいりてん) ad agency
連携 (れんけい) cooperation
国ごと (くにごと) each country
申請 (しんせい) application
受け付ける (うけつける) accept
世界中 (せかいじゅう) all over the world
認知度 (にんちど) recognition
広げ (ひろげ) expand
訪日外国人客 (ほうにちがいこくじん） foreign tourists visiting Japan
増加 (ぞうか) increase
狙い (ねらい) aim
主人公 (しゅじんこう) main character
制作 (せいさく) produce
国内外 (こくないがい) domestically and abroad
配信 (はいしん) distribute
方針 (ほうしん) policy
公表 (こうひょう) announce
2019年 (にせんじゅうきゅうねん) year 2019
放送開始 (ほうそうかいし) begin broadcasting
目指し (めざし) aim
吉本興業 (よしもとこうぎょう) (entertainment management company) Yoshimoto Kogyo
参画 (さんかく) participate
製作委員会 (せいさくいいんかい) production committee
立ち上げる (たちあげる) launch
媒体 (ばいたい) medium
未定 (みてい) undecided
Quick questions
1) 海外企業がくまモンを利用する場合に熊本県は何を求めるとしていますか。
2) 熊本県の狙いは何ですか。
3) 熊本県はほかにどんなことを発表しましたか。
Translation
Kumamoto Prefecture announced Jan. 4 that it will lift a ban that in principle prohibits overseas companies from making and selling products using the official prefectural mascot, Kumamon. Unlike with domestic use, the prefecture will charge a fee to companies who use Kumamon. The policy takes effect on Jan. 8.
According to the prefecture, it will coordinate with ad companies to accept applications from each country. It aims to raise global recognition of Kumamon and increase the number of inbound foreign tourists visiting the prefecture.
The prefecture also announced it will create anime starring Kumamon and distribute it domestically and overseas. It will launch a production committee with members including Yoshimoto Kogyo and aims to begin airing in 2019. The broadcasting medium has yet to be decided.
Answers
1) What will Kumamoto Prefecture demand when foreign companies uses Kumamon?
費用負担を求める。
To pay for expenses.
2) What is Kumamoto Prefecture’s aim?
くまモンの世界的な認知度を広げ外国人観光客を増やすこと。
To raise global recognition of Kumamon and increase the number of foreign tourists.
3) What else did Kumamoto Prefecture announce?
くまモンが主人公のアニメの制作。
The production of anime featuring Kumamon.