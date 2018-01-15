Kumamoto will allow foreign firms to use mascot Kumamon

Sample newspaper article

熊本県は1月4日、これまで原則として認めていなかった県のPRキャラクター「くまモン」の海外企業による関連商品の製造、販売を 解禁すると発表した。国内とは異なり、利用する企業に対し費用負担を求める。8日から運用を始める。

県によると、広告代理店と連携して国ごとに申請を受け付ける。世界中にくまモンの認知度を広げ、インバウンド（訪日外国人客）の増加につなげる狙いがある。

県はくまモンが主人公のアニメを制作し、 国内外に配信する方針も公表した。2019年の放送開始を目指し、吉本興業などが参画 した製作委員会を立ち上げる。放送の媒体は未定。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

熊本県 (くまもとけん) Kumamoto Prefecture

1月4日 (いちがつよっか) Jan. 4

原則として (げんそくとして) in principle

認めて (みとめて) allow

海外企業 (かいがいきぎょう) foreign firm

関連商品 (かんれんしょうひん) related goods

製造 (せいぞう) production

販売 (はんばい) sales

解禁 (かいきん) lift a ban

発表 (はっぴょう) announce

国内 (こくない) domestic

異なり (ことなり) different from

利用 (りよう) use

対し (たいし) against, for

費用負担 (ひようふたん) burden of expense

求める (もとめる) demand

運用 (うんよう) operation

始める (はじめる) begin

広告代理店 (こうこくだいりてん) ad agency

連携 (れんけい) cooperation

国ごと (くにごと) each country

申請 (しんせい) application

受け付ける (うけつける) accept

世界中 (せかいじゅう) all over the world

認知度 (にんちど) recognition

広げ (ひろげ) expand

訪日外国人客 (ほうにちがいこくじん） foreign tourists visiting Japan

増加 (ぞうか) increase

狙い (ねらい) aim

主人公 (しゅじんこう) main character

制作 (せいさく) produce

国内外 (こくないがい) domestically and abroad

配信 (はいしん) distribute

方針 (ほうしん) policy

公表 (こうひょう) announce

2019年 (にせんじゅうきゅうねん) year 2019

放送開始 (ほうそうかいし) begin broadcasting

目指し (めざし) aim

吉本興業 (よしもとこうぎょう) (entertainment management company) Yoshimoto Kogyo

参画 (さんかく) participate

製作委員会 (せいさくいいんかい) production committee

立ち上げる (たちあげる) launch

媒体 (ばいたい) medium

未定 (みてい) undecided

Quick questions

1) 海外企業がくまモンを利用する場合に熊本県は何を求めるとしていますか。

2) 熊本県の狙いは何ですか。

3) 熊本県はほかにどんなことを発表しましたか。

Translation

Kumamoto Prefecture announced Jan. 4 that it will lift a ban that in principle prohibits overseas companies from making and selling products using the official prefectural mascot, Kumamon. Unlike with domestic use, the prefecture will charge a fee to companies who use Kumamon. The policy takes effect on Jan. 8.

According to the prefecture, it will coordinate with ad companies to accept applications from each country. It aims to raise global recognition of Kumamon and increase the number of inbound foreign tourists visiting the prefecture.

The prefecture also announced it will create anime starring Kumamon and distribute it domestically and overseas. It will launch a production committee with members including Yoshimoto Kogyo and aims to begin airing in 2019. The broadcasting medium has yet to be decided.

Answers

1) What will Kumamoto Prefecture demand when foreign companies uses Kumamon?

費用負担を求める。

To pay for expenses.

2) What is Kumamoto Prefecture’s aim?

くまモンの世界的な認知度を広げ外国人観光客を増やすこと。

To raise global recognition of Kumamon and increase the number of foreign tourists.

3) What else did Kumamoto Prefecture announce?

くまモンが主人公のアニメの制作。

The production of anime featuring Kumamon.