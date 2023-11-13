In recent years, libraries have been transforming from repositories of books to community hubs for learning and cultural enrichment. And just as libraries are evolving to better meet the needs of their patrons, perhaps they can also be a catalyst for transformation in the lives of those they serve.

Set in the fictional ward of Hatori in Tokyo, Michiko Aoyama’s novel “What You are Looking For Is in the Library” is centered on the library in a local community center. The narrative unfolds from the perspective of five characters who, while not explicitly unhappy, yearn for change yet feel stymied in their efforts. None of them are really sure of what they are searching for — until they find themselves in the presence of enigmatic librarian Sayuri Komachi, that is.