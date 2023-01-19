The turn of the year is traditionally a time for reflection: an opportunity to look back at what’s gone by (possibly through a haze of alcohol) and determine how to do better next time around.

This high-minded notion gets flipped on its head in Daisuke Miura’s fleet-footed caper, “And So I’m at a Loss.” Set in the lead-up to New Year’s Eve, it’s a picaresque tale in which the hero doesn’t so much face up to his mistakes as run in the opposite direction — and keep running.

Yuichi (Taisuke Fujigaya) is an entitled underachiever who’s grown accustomed to taking everything in life for granted. However, when long-term girlfriend Satomi (Atsuko Maeda) discovers that he’s been fooling around behind her back, he hurriedly packs a bag and makes a run for it.