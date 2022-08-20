It’s hard enough for any performer to hold the attention of an arena crowd for 2½ hours. Imagine doing that without ever showing your face.
J-pop artist Ado pulled off this feat at her second live show ever, held on Aug. 11 at the Saitama Super Arena. The 19-year-old performer has yet to reveal her real identity to the world, using an anime-style avatar in all of her videos and promotional materials. Staying true to this in-the-dark approach, she spent the entire performance in shadow, keeping her face obscured as she moved around the stage.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.