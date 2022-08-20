It’s hard enough for any performer to hold the attention of an arena crowd for 2½ hours. Imagine doing that without ever showing your face.

J-pop artist Ado pulled off this feat at her second live show ever, held on Aug. 11 at the Saitama Super Arena. The 19-year-old performer has yet to reveal her real identity to the world, using an anime-style avatar in all of her videos and promotional materials. Staying true to this in-the-dark approach, she spent the entire performance in shadow, keeping her face obscured as she moved around the stage.