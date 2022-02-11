J-pop artist Ado’s career up to this point has been a Rorschach test for whoever has heard her.

Following her broadside against polite Japanese society with “Usseewa” and its sudden omnipresence last year, you could see her either as a particularly acidic voice representing a new generation of youth, or as a threat to children’s ears thanks to the (gasp!) rude hook of the song (t​​he word, “usseewa,” translates as “shut up” in English). She’s a fresh force in domestic music … or a potential blip bound to be remembered for one of 2021’s buzzwords.

The 19-year-old’s debut album, “Kyogen,” finds her rejecting any single label in favor of a more intricate approach. Ado still shreds her throat and gnashes her teeth at the modern world, but she’s also exploring love, loneliness and, in the biggest twist of all, optimism. The music mutates just as much, with Ado singing over guitar chugs, horn blasts and string swells. Not everything suits her, but the full-length underlines her confidence in giving it all a go and helping add new shades to contemporary pop music in Japan.

Ado’s voice stands out as her biggest strength. “Usseewa” introduced her husky tone and ability to rip into a near-shout, balancing an “I’m over it” attitude with actual anger. Across her debut, she shows further versatility, both in how she raises her register for dramatic effect (“Lucky Brute”) or keeps it low-key until injecting a burst of energy (“Motherland”).

Her voice is the most consistent element of “Kyogen,” as musically Ado’s debut explores a wide range of sounds. Arguably the biggest triumph of the album is how it truly mainstreams the sonic palette of the Japanese Vocaloid community, a scene built around singing-synthesizer technology. Artists such as Kenshi Yonezu and Yoasobi started out the same way before becoming J-pop heavyweights, but Ado drags the world she emerged from with her as she heads into the spotlight. Nearly every song features songwriting and production from a prominent Vocaloid producer (Giga, Mafumafu, syudou and Kujira, among others), their own flair and intricacies left intact.

“Kyogen” is at its best when Ado and the producers around her embrace digital chaos. The album opens with a one-two punch of “Readymade” and “Odo,” which mix EDM flourishes with pop swagger and TikTok-ready sonic textures. Later, electronic touches to the guitar-based “Kokoro to Iu na no Fukakai” add welcome tension. The detours are more mixed. Ado sounds at home over the uneasy shuffle of “Hanabi,” but when she tackles more straightforward rock (the surprisingly upbeat “Freedom”) or balladry (“Aitakute”), she loses her edge, turning into a kid trying to step into adult shoes.

Even these mismatched moments, though, add to an album about an artist coming into her own. Ado’s debut reveals depth to her artistry: She’s not just the angry “Usseewa” singer but a creator exploring the many moods of youth in modern day Japan, using a digital-native musical backdrop that has proven to be the most influential in the country today. “Kyogen’’ is Ado’s first step into the spotlight, revealing her creative ambitions and her adolescent confidence underlining them.

