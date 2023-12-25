Tucked away behind taller buildings on the southwestern side of Azabu Juban Station lies the small community of Koyamacho, a part of the Mita neighborhood in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

Or it did. The developers are moving fast, so by the time you read this, what little that remains of Koyamacho may well be gone.

A community that has existed for longer than any of us (it’s shown on a 1923 map of the city, lying within the boundaries of what was then Azabu Ward), Koyamacho still had, until quite recently, a tofu store, a dry cleaner, a handful of businesses and numerous houses — not to mention what was, in its heyday, apparently, a rather long-standing sentō bathhouse. Sources say the sentō dated back to the Taisho Era (1912-26), having used the same name and building up to its closure in recent years.