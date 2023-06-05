After 13 years, this was not the ending Steven Tanaka envisioned for his last music festival.

Up to this point, the Japanese Canadian anesthesiologist had all cylinders running, touring five Japanese indie bands across Canada through the Victoria Day long weekend last month.

He’d sold out shows in Toronto and Vancouver, and gathered a good crowd for the one in Montreal. Performing on a long weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer for Canadians proved to place a small dent in attendance but the turnout was the best thus far.