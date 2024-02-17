Nintendo is advising game publishers that its next-generation console will be delayed until the first quarter of 2025, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The successor to the popular Switch was scheduled for release in late 2024, but several game publishers have been advised of a delay by the company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified since the news hasn’t been announced.

Nintendo’s 7-year-old Switch has sold over 132 million units and is approaching the end of its life cycle. The company has been tight-lipped about any potential successor, but expectations had narrowed to this year’s holiday period for the release of the next generation.

News of the delay was reported earlier by the Video Games Chronicle.

U.S. representatives for Nintendo didn’t respond to requests for comment.