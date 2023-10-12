OpenAI plans to introduce major updates for developers next month to make it cheaper and faster to build software applications based on its artificial intelligence models, as the ChatGPT maker tries to court more companies to use its technology, sources briefed on the plans said.

The updates include the addition of memory storage to its developer tools for using AI models. This could theoretically slash costs for application makers by as much as 20-times, addressing a major concern for partners whose cost of using OpenAI’s powerful models could pile up quickly, as they try to build sustainable businesses by developing and selling AI software.

The company also plans to unveil new tools such as vision capabilities that will enable developers to build applications with the ability to analyze images and describe them, with potential use cases in fields from entertainment to medicine.