Rafael Nadal makes history with dominant win over Kei Nishikori in Monte Carlo final

Usually modest about his achievements, Rafael Nadal allowed himself a moment to appreciate his record 31st Masters title on Sunday.

Nadal was at his dominant best against Kei Nishikori, beating him 6-3, 6-2 in the Monte Carlo Masters final to become the first man in the Open era to win the same title 11 times.

“It’s unbelievable,” Nadal said, pausing to take it in. “It’s something difficult to imagine.”

The win moved Nadal one ahead of rival Novak Djokovic for career Masters titles.

Nishikori, ranked 36th in the world and chasing his first Masters title, earned the match’s first break, but Nadal broke back in a flawless first set and had little trouble after that.

Although Nishikori produced some scintillating tennis, Nadal simply plowed forward with confidence and determination.

Nishikori got some brief hope, breaking Nadal with a superb passing shot at full stretch to go up 2-1 in the first set, but meekly surrendered the next four games.

“I knew it was going to be tough even though I was up (a) break,” said Nishikori, who complained of fatigue. “My legs were very heavy today, playing three sets (for) three days in a row (before the final). It wasn’t easy physically.”

The second set was a procession, and Nadal won on his first match point with a stinging backhand winner.

Nadal’s celebration was brief and low key. He thrust both hands into the air, and then jogged over to offer Nishikori a sympathetic hug after beating him for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

Nishikori saved a set point with a sharp, angled volley at the net. But Nadal was in a relentless mood and sealed it on his next chance with a crisp forehand winner.

“It’s not easy to describe when you are coming back from injury and you start the clay-court season in this way,” Nadal said.

Nishikori is still working his way back to form and full fitness, after missing the 2017 U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open because of a torn tendon in his right wrist.

He can take encouragement from beating Tomas Berdych — the 2015 runner-up — and Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic on the way to the final.

“Tough day today playing Rafa. He was a little too good today,” the 28-year-old, said.

“But I think I’ve been playing well this week, and I think I’m almost there.”

Nadal’s first Monte Carlo title came as a scraggly-haired 18-year-old in 2005. But he had already burst onto the scene in astonishing fashion at this sun-soaked Mediterranean venue two years earlier, beating French Open champion Albert Costa in the second round.

It was the start of a remarkable ascendancy for Nadal in becoming the best clay-court player of all time, a standing underlined by more than 50 titles on his favorite surface, including 10 French Open crowns.

He’s not ready to slow down either.

“These kind of things not going to happen forever. So (I) just try to play with the full passion and with the full energy and concentration, full love for the sport until I can’t,” the 31-year-old Nadal said. “I know the day to say goodbye is closer than 10 years ago.”

Given how easily he won this tournament, without dropping a set, that parting moment seems a long way off yet. His level of perfection is something for others to worry about. After his semifinal, he rushed to an outside practice court to perfect his forehand.

“I was just looking to relax,” Nadal said. “To hit some balls hard and to move the arm without nerves.”

Nadal’s win also ensures he keeps his top ranking ahead of Roger Federer, as well as taking him to 76 career titles.

“To put another trophy in my museum, in my academy, is going to be something great,” Nadal said. “This is one of the most important ones in terms of (my) personal feeling.”