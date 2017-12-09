Blue Jackets’ Artemi Panarin notches five assists in five-goal triumph over Devils

Artemi Panarin was the perfect setup man Friday night.

The 26-year-old forward had a record-tying performance with five primary assists, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils and a split of their home-and-home series.

Panarin dominated throughout and equaled the club mark for assists set by Espen Knutsen against Calgary on March 24, 2001. The five points also tied the Blue Jackets’ mark for a single game, accomplished for the fifth time.

“I’m very happy. However, I try to keep my emotions in check,” Panarin said. “Tomorrow’s another game and I know this is just a sport and sometimes you do the same and it doesn’t result in a goal.”

Panarin’s big night helped the Blue Jackets regain a share of the Metropolitan Division lead with Washington. Both teams have 37 points in a crowded race, one more than New Jersey.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Lukas Sedlak, Scott Harrington, Alexander Wennberg and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

“He’s a special player, for sure,” Harrington said about Panarin. “He makes a lot of plays that other guys wouldn’t think of doing. He’s been great for us all year and he’s pretty underrated how hard he works in the defensive zone and how tough he is on the puck. We needed a spark and he did that for us.”

Blackhawks 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

In Chicago, Gustav Forsling scored on a screened shot from the blue line with 4.9 seconds left in overtime, and the Blackhawks rallied to beat Buffalo, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Forsling, who had two assists in regulation, fired a low shot between Robin Lehner’s pads with Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen blocking the goalie’s view.

Knights 4, Predators 3 (SO)

In Nashville, Malcolm Subban won a matchup of siblings, making 41 saves and then denying all six shootout attempts to lead Vegas over star defenseman P.K. Subban and the Predators.

It was the first time the Subbans faced each other in an NHL game. According to the league, they became the 10th set of brothers to play against one another with one a skater and the other a goaltender.

Capitals 4, Rangers 2

In Washington, Matt Niskanen scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:22 remaining and the hosts beat New York to continue their climb up the Metropolitan Division standings.

Braden Holtby made 27 saves for the Capitals, who have won four in a row and seven of eight. Jay Beagle scored 14 seconds in, Nicklas Backstrom had a goal in a second consecutive game after a long drought and Tom Wilson added an insurance goal with 1:32 left.

Wild 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

In Anaheim, Matt Dumba scored 3:43 into overtime, leading Minnesota past the Ducks.

Jason Zucker and Zack Mitchell also scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk stopped 26 shots.

Adam Henrique and Kevin Roy tallied for Anaheim, which is 2-7 in games that have gone beyond regulation.