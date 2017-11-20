Gritty Pistons top Timberwolves

Detroit got a bit of everything down the stretch. A gutty performance from Andre Drummond after hurting his elbow. A tough shot from Reggie Jackson over Karl-Anthony Towns. Two big free throws from Tobias Harris.

But Stan Van Gundy knew his Pistons needed just a tiny bit more to outlast Minnesota on Sunday night.

“You’ve still got to get lucky,” the coach said.

That luck came in the closing seconds when Jimmy Butler missed the third of three free throws and a 3-point attempt as time expired, and the Pistons escaped Minnesota with a 100-97 victory.

Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds, Harris and Avery Bradley added 18 points each and the Pistons snapped their two-game skid.

“I didn’t want to lose,” Drummond said. “I mean, I have that mentality every night. But this game, I didn’t want to go 0-3 on the road. We were trying to get this one and we needed it going into tomorrow. We fought hard.”

The Pistons trailed by as many as 11, and Minnesota led 93-92 with 1:45 to go after Wiggins went 1-for-2 from the line. But Jackson hit a floater and a layup to give Detroit the lead for good.

Pacers 120, Heat 95

In Miami, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Myles Turner added 25 and Indiana embarrassed the Heat in the second half.

Turner made 11 of 14 shots for the Pacers, who won their third straight game overall and got their first win in Miami since Nov. 12, 2014. Each of the last 11 regular-season games in the series were won by the home team, until Indiana emphatically changed that in this one.

Raptors 100, Wizards 91

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, C.J. Miles had 12 and the Raptors beat Washington to avenge their only home loss of the season.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 10 points and Serge Ibaka had nine points and eight rebounds. Toronto won its season-high fourth straight and improved to 6-1 at home.

Suns 113, Bulls 105

In Phoenix, T.J. Warren scored 27 points to lead six Suns in double figures and Phoenix handed Chicago its sixth loss in seven games.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen, the former University of Arizona standout, scored a career-best 26 points for the Bulls in a matchup of the NBA’s two youngest teams.

Warriors 118, Nets 111

In New York, Stephen Curry had season highs with 39 points and 11 rebounds and Golden State held on after he fouled out to beat the Nets.

A night after erasing a 22-point halftime deficit in Philadelphia, the Warriors built a 22-point cushion after two quarters behind 22 points from Curry. Playing without Kevin Durant, out with a sprained left ankle, they led by 28 in the third quarter but Brooklyn cut it all the way to four after Curry picked up his sixth foul with three minutes remaining.

Lakers 127, Nuggets 109

In Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball had his second career triple-double and Julius Randle scored 24 points.

Ball had 11 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and 11 assists in the 20-year-old rookie’s first triple-double in front of his hometown fans at Staples Center.