Nikola Vucevic leads way as Magic snap losing streak against LeBron, Cavs

The Orlando Magic certainly know how to end a long losing streak.

Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and the Magic snapped a 17-game skid against the Cleveland Cavaliers, routing the defending Eastern Conference champions 114-93 on Saturday night.

Orlando’s players knew their first win over Cleveland since Nov. 23, 2012, was more than your typical early regular-season victory.

“This game had lots of positives, one of the most positives we’ve had in a long time,” Vucevic said. “I’m really happy for this team because we haven’t had success against them for a while.”

The Magic never trailed and built a 21-point lead late in the first quarter. Orlando led 36-18 after the first, hitting 14 of 24 from the field — eight of them 3-pointers. Orlando made 17 of 35 3-pointers in all, and took their biggest lead, 106-69, midway through the fourth when both teams cleared their benches.

LeBron James scored 14 points in the first quarter and finished with 22 as the Cavaliers lost for the first time in three games.

“They came out and gave us one from the beginning of the game and they kept it going,” James said. “We were a couple steps behind and they made us pay.”

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue called timeout less than five minutes into the game when Orlando took a 15-4 lead. The Magic continued to build the margin, which reached 42-20 early in the second quarter on Bismack Biyombo’s tip-in.

“They outplayed us,” Lue said. “They kicked our butt.”

Cleveland trailed 56-45 at halftime and cut the lead to 65-58 midway through the third when James blocked D.J. Augustin’s drive and Dwyane Wade hit a 3-pointer. The Magic answered with a 12-0 run, including a banked-in 30-footer from Augustin and two baskets by Vucevic.

“Last year, we probably would’ve crumbled when they got the lead down,” Augustin said. “We’ve got a lot of goals in mind this season, but we’re staying humble.”

Grizzlies 111, Warriors 101

In Memphis, Marc Gasol had 34 points and 14 rebounds, and the Grizzlies built a 19-point third-quarter lead over Golden State.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 37 points, and Kevin Durant added 29 points and 13 rebounds. But both were ejected with 43.6 seconds left after arguing with officials — Curry first after throwing his mouthpiece, and then Durant as he followed Curry’s argument.

Jazz 96, Thunder 87

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Utah past Oklahoma City.

The Jazz never trailed after taking a 13-12 lead in the first quarter.

Bucks 113, Trail Blazers 110

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter, and he gave the Bucks the lead for good on a breakaway dunk with 11 seconds left.

With Portland leading 110-109, the Trail Blazers lost the ball and Antetokounmpo’s thunderous dunk put Milwaukee ahead. After a timeout, Damian Lillard found Jusef Nurkic running down the lane, but Antetokounmpo blocked his shot at the basket.

Rockets 107, Mavericks 91

In Houston, James Harden scored 29 points and the Rockets beat Dallas in their home opener.

Playing without point guard Chris Paul, who is week-to-week with a left knee injury, Harden frequently bulldozed his way into the paint for layups while also keeping hot from beyond the arc. Harden made six of 13 3-pointers and added seven assists in 29 minutes.

Pistons 111, Knicks 107

In New York, Tobias Harris scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, and Detroit erased a 21-point deficit.

Harris was one of the many Pistons who had little going to start Detroit’s second game in two nights. They turned it around after halftime to spoil the Knicks’ home opener.

Heat 112, Pacers 108

In Miami, Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Heat opened their home schedule with a victory over Indiana.

James Johnson scored 14 points and Kelly Olynyk added 13 for the Heat, who wasted nearly all of what was a 21-point lead before hanging on in the final moments.

Raptors 128, 76ers 94

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 21 and the Raptors won their 10th straight home game over Philadelphia.

Kyle Lowry scored 17 points, Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 14 and the Toronto won for the 16th time in 17 meetings with the 76ers.

Nuggets 96, Kings 79

In Denver, Paul Millsap had 18 points and nine rebounds in his first home game with Denver, Gary Harris scored 17 points and the Nuggets used a strong defensive effort to beat Sacramento.

Kenneth Faried had 18 points and eight rebounds and Will Barton scored 15 points to help Denver win its home opener. Rookie De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 18 points.

Clippers 130, Suns 88

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin had 29 points and eight rebounds, Patrick Beverley added 15 points and six steals, and the Clippers cruised to a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Los Angeles took control early in the second half of its home opener and never looked back. The starters did not play in the fourth quarter. The Clippers also saw starting point guard Milos Teodosic carried off the floor with a foot injury.

Spurs 87, Bulls 77

In Chicago, LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spurs to a victory over the Bulls in Chicago’s home opener.

It was his second straight double-double after signing a three-year contract extension a day before the season began.