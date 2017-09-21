Nara falls to Garcia as Japanese bow out of Pan Pacific Open

The Japanese contingency disappeared from the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday after Kurumi Nara lost 6-1, 6-3 to Caroline Garcia of France in the second round.

Nara, the only Japanese to clear the first hurdle after Naomi Osaka and Risa Ozaki went out, failed to keep up with world No. 20 Garcia, who Nara had beaten twice — in straight sets on both occasions — in as many past meetings.

Nara, at No. 114 the lowest-ranked player to advance to the second round, quickly fell behind 3-0 in the first set before managing to pull a game back. Nara, though, meekly surrendered the next three games as Garcia wrapped up the set in a mere 25 minutes.

Hearing it from her coach on a couple of occasions, Nara was better in the second set though only slightly. She got as close as 3-2, but was able to win just 47 percent of her service points while Garcia steadily held serve with seven aces.

On the second match point, as if to highlight her afternoon, Nara hit into the net after deuce to send Garcia to the quarterfinals, where she will take on world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza.

Nara also vanished in the second round at last week’s Japan Women’s Open. Garcia reached the last eight of the Pan Pacs for her first time.

“I’m very happy with the way I played during the match especially in the first set,” Garcia said.

“I know Kurumi can be a tough opponent. I’ve had some tough battles in the past against her so I was really focused, wanted to do really well.