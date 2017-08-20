Indy 500 champion Sato takes Pocono pole

Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato was the last driver waiting to make his qualifying run when teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car slammed into the wall.

Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 champ, needed assistance out of his car and was transported to a hospital. Sato was worried for his friend — and the wreck put a tinge of unease into his mind.

“It made me nervous,” Sato said. “What happened to him is what could happen to me, too.”

Not to worry.

With his teammate on his mind, Sato posted an average of 219.639 mph on Saturday to win the pole for the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway. Sato won his second pole of the season. He became the first Japanese winner of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

The 40-year-old Sato called winning Indy a “life-changing” moment and he has been honored by his native country seemingly since he kissed the bricks. Sato returned to Japan last week to be awarded the Prime Minister’s Award by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Sato was just the 33rd recipient of the honor, given to people and organizations that have made significant achievements or contributions to Japan and its society.

“I think it’s a significant moment in my life, for sure,” Sato said. “Every single day (since the) Indy 500, I was somewhere, flying all over the place, promoting for the weekend, celebrating the victory. One nice thing, when I go to restaurant, even if I didn’t order, they get me the milk. The people know about it. That’s so fun.”