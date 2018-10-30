Google to give away $25 million to fund humane ‘AI for Social Good’ projects
The Google app is seen on an iPad in Baltimore in March. Google will give away $25 million to projects that propose ways to use the artificial intelligence of computers to help create a more humane society. The grant program announced Monday is part of a broader Google initiative called 'AI for Social Good' aimed at easing concerns that advances in artificial intelligence will eliminate jobs and perhaps even be autonomously deployed by militaries to kill people. | AP

Business / Tech

Google to give away $25 million to fund humane ‘AI for Social Good’ projects

AP

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA – Google will give away $25 million to projects that propose ways to use the artificial intelligence of computers to help create a more humane society.

The grant program announced Monday is part of a broader Google initiative called “AI for Social Good” that aims to ease concerns that advances in artificial intelligence will eliminate jobs and perhaps even be autonomously deployed by militaries to kill people.

Other technology companies have taken similar steps to address ethical issues in AI. For instance, Microsoft has committed $115 million to an “AI for Good” initiative that provides grants to organizations harnessing AI for humanitarian, accessibility and environmental projects.

During a presentation in Sunnyvale, California, Google demonstrated how its AI technology is already being used to diagnose diseases, help people with disabilities, predict areas likely to flood and protect endangered species.

Despite commitments like those being made by Google and Microsoft, the specter of AI going horribly awry lingers.

Even as it pledges to do good things with AI, Microsoft is pursuing a massive U.S. military contract that prompted an open letter earlier this month from a purported group of Microsoft employees worried the company might be betraying its own artificial-intelligence principles. Microsoft reaffirmed its resolve to win the military contract in its own blog post last week, promising to address any ethical concerns that may arise if it ends up working on the project.

Google decided not to bid for the same military contract that Microsoft wants after some its own employees protested. The company concluded the contract, potentially worth $10 billion, didn’t comply with its AI principles , which preclude the technology from being used to “cause or directly facilitate injury to people.”

The company’s AI For Social Good program was already in the works before Google employees raised objections about the military contract, said Jeff Dean, a senior fellow overseeing AI.

Google’s nonprofit arm will announce the winners of its AI grants next spring at an annual company conference.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond poses for pictures with the Budget Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street in London Monday before presenting the government's annual Autumn budget to Parliament.
Britain to target online platform giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon with new digital servic...
Britain said it would tax the revenue that online platforms such as Google, Facebook and Amazon make in the country to update a system that had not kept pace with changing digital business models. ...
Hitachi Chemical Co. officials apologize in June over data fabrication. Similar misconduct was reported by the firm on Monday.
Hitachi unit admits to improper inspections of chip materials
A chemical product unit of Hitachi Ltd. said Monday it had conducted improper quality inspections on its semiconductor materials, the latest such revelation among major Japanese manufacturers.
Seibu Railway's new Laview limited express train is meant to "naturally blend into the city and natural landscapes," according to the company.
Upgraded express: Seibu Railway's Laview train to debut next spring
Seibu Railway Co. on Monday announced the name of a new limited express train — Laview — that is scheduled to start running from next spring. The eight-car train will replace the current New Red...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Google app is seen on an iPad in Baltimore in March. Google will give away $25 million to projects that propose ways to use the artificial intelligence of computers to help create a more humane society. The grant program announced Monday is part of a broader Google initiative called 'AI for Social Good' aimed at easing concerns that advances in artificial intelligence will eliminate jobs and perhaps even be autonomously deployed by militaries to kill people. | AP

, , ,