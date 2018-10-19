Japan stays quiet on suspected killing of Saudi journalist in effort to maintain ties

The Japanese government has maintained a low-profile approach regarding the suspected murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey, as all of the countries concerned are considered important partners for Tokyo.

The government hopes that the case will be resolved quickly to prevent it from negatively affecting its economy and a Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June next year.

“As the case is still under investigation, I would like to refrain from making comments on the issue,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Thursday. “Japan hopes that the issue will be resolved quickly, in a fair and transparent manner.”

Tokyo has pressed for democracy and human rights, but it has been slow to respond to this case.

“We remain very troubled by the disappearance” of the Saudi journalist, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major countries, including Japan, said in a statement Wednesday, affirming their commitment to protecting freedom of expression and a free press.

The other G7 members are Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States. Japan joined the statement as it contained weaker phrases than the “grave concern” expressed in a separate joint statement released Sunday by the British, German and French foreign ministers, sources familiar with the situation said.

“Japan is taking a wait-and-see stance, and there will be no impact on relations with Saudi Arabia,” a Japanese Foreign Ministry source said.

Amid mounting global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the alleged murder, Tokyo has been attempting to stay neutral in a bid to maintain its friendly ties with the Middle Eastern country, the largest crude oil supplier for Japan.

Japan’s economy will be hit hard if tensions in the Middle East rise further and oil prices soar as a result.

When Saudi Arabia’s King Salman visited Japan in March last year, he and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to deepen bilateral economic relations. A Saudi leader is expected to travel to Japan for the G20 summit.

Japan also maintains friendly relations with Turkey.

The Japanese government aims to wait for the next step by the United States, an ally of Saudi Arabia, sources said.