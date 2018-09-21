Tossed net snares space junk in orbit-cleanup experiment; next test to use harpoon
This NASA image released Thursday shows the NanoRacks-Remove Debris satellite. The International Space Station serves as humanity's orbital research platform, conducting a variety of experiments and research projects while in orbit around the planet. On June 20, the space station deployed the NanoRacks-Remove Debris satellite into space from outside the Japanese Kibo laboratory module. This technology demonstration was designed to explore using a 3D camera to map the location and speed of orbital debris or 'space junk.' | NASA / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI

/

Tossed net snares space junk in orbit-cleanup experiment; next test to use harpoon

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A tossed net has managed to capture space junk in a demonstration of ways to clean up debris in orbit.

In the British-led experiment, a big net was cast from a mini satellite Sunday. The net successfully wrapped around its target, an inflated structure that had just been deployed as part of the test. The distance covered nearly 20 feet (6 meters).

Black-and-white video showed the catch.

“This is not sci-fi. We repeat, not sci-fi,” tweeted the Texas-based company NanoRacks, which developed the space station’s microsatellite deployer.

The University of Surrey’s Guglielmo Aglietti said Thursday the target was spinning faster than expected, but that made the test even more realistic. The objective is to show ways of removing debris from orbit, which is cluttered with old rocket and spacecraft parts. This debris poses a hazard not only to the International Space Station and its crew, but to the Hubble Space Telescope and other satellites.

The net — about 16 feet (5 meters) across — and its target will eventually fall out of orbit together and burn up.

A harpoon, meanwhile, will be tested in a similar manner in February, according to Aglietti.

The experiment was deployed into orbit from the space station in June, two months after it arrived.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Maryland police officers patrol a industrial business park where several people had been shot, according with police reports in Aberdeen Thursday. Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation."
Employee guns down three at Maryland distribution hub before killing herself
An employee at a Rite Aid warehouse opened fire at work Thursday, killing three people before taking her own life, authorities said. Several other people were wounded. The suspect was a 26-year-...
In this drone photo released by Duke Energy, flooding from the swollen Cape Fear River overtops an earthen dike at Sutton Lake, a 1,100-acre (445-hectare) lake at the L.V. Sutton Power Station near Wilmington, North Carolina, Thursday. Duke Energy activated a high-level emergency alert at the retired coal-fired power plant due to the flooding, raising concerns of a potential breach.
Floodwaters inundate lake at retired North Carolina power plant, threatening dam
Duke Energy activated a high-level emergency alert at a retired coal-fired power plant in North Carolina as floodwaters from the nearby Cape Fear River overtopped an earthen dike there and inundate...
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in 2017.
U.S. takes off the gloves in global fight against cyberattacks: top officials
The United States is taking off the gloves in the growing, shadowy cyber war waged with China, Russia and other rivals, a top White House official said Thursday. National Security Adviser John B...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This NASA image released Thursday shows the NanoRacks-Remove Debris satellite. The International Space Station serves as humanity's orbital research platform, conducting a variety of experiments and research projects while in orbit around the planet. On June 20, the space station deployed the NanoRacks-Remove Debris satellite into space from outside the Japanese Kibo laboratory module. This technology demonstration was designed to explore using a 3D camera to map the location and speed of orbital debris or 'space junk.' | NASA / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,