In first, Japanese submarine conducts drills in disputed South China Sea

A Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine took part in a drill last week in the disputed South China Sea for the first time, the Defense Ministry said Monday, signaling Tokyo’s intention to keep in check Beijing’s muscle-flexing in the area.

In a rare announcement, the MSDF said its submarine Kuroshio, along with the Kaga helicopter destroyer and the two other ships, conducted an antisubmarine warfare exercise last Thursday in the waterway.

Usually, the MSDF keeps the activities of its submarines secret, except for long-term dispatches to places such as Hawaii for drills.

The exercise, which involved the submarine trying to evade detection, was conducted away from island bases constructed by China to push its claims in the strategic sea. However, it could still anger Beijing because submarines represent a greater potential menace to shipping than surface vessels.

The submarine left an MSDF base in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Aug. 27 for the drill. The three other ships had been separately dispatched to the exercise area encompassing the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean for the period from Aug. 26 to Oct. 30.

On Monday, the Kuroshio made a port call at Vietnam’s strategic Cam Ranh Bay port facing the South China Sea, which is relatively close to the Paracel and Spratly island chains. Vietnam is at odds with China over claims to those island chains.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea with its self-declared maritime border known as the “nine-dash line,” and has built artificial islands with military infrastructure in the waters. Beyond Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan also have territorial claims in the area.

The MSDF is believed to have conducted the drill on the high seas within the nine-dash line.

The South China Sea contains vital global shipping routes and what are believed to be significant oil and natural gas deposits.

China has engaged in years of land-reclamation efforts on reefs it controls in the region, and built both civilian and military facilities in the contested area.

Last week’s exercise came after a British Royal Navy amphibious assault ship, HMS Albion, sailed close to islands claimed by China in the waterway late last month to exercise “freedom of navigation” rights.

Britain’s first such operation prompted a strong protest from China, which sent aircraft and a naval vessel to meet the British ship.

The U.S. Navy has conducted similar operations in the South China Sea. Washington has said it would like to see more countries challenge Beijing in the South China Sea, through which some $3 trillion of shipborne trade passes each year.

Foreign aircraft and vessels in the region are routinely challenged by Chinese naval ships and monitoring stations on the fortified islands, sources have said previously. Beijing insists its intentions in the South China Sea are peaceful.