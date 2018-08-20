American held after allegedly urinating on fellow passenger during ANA flight

An American man has been arrested after allegedly urinating on a Japanese businessman during a flight from Chicago to Japan, the Chiba Prefectural Police said Monday.

Denish Kishorchandra Parekh, a 24-year-old engineer, denied the allegation and told the police that he did not remember the incident because he was drunk.

According to the police, the incident took place on an All Nippon Airways flight bound for Narita airport when Parekh allegedly urinated on the man while he was asleep in the business class section.

Parekh did not know the 50-year-old man and the two did not appear to have a quarrel, the police said.

ANA reported the alleged assault to the Japanese police and the man was arrested upon arrival at Narita airport on Friday.