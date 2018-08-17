Paul Manafort jury ends first day of deliberations, asks judge to ‘redefine’ reasonable doubt
Defense attorney Kevin Downing speaks outside the U.S. District Courthouse following the first day of jury deliberations in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, Thursday. | REUTERS

/

Paul Manafort jury ends first day of deliberations, asks judge to ‘redefine’ reasonable doubt

AP

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA – The jury in the fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort ended its first day of deliberations with a series of questions to the judge, including a request to “redefine” reasonable doubt.

The questions came after roughly seven hours of deliberation, delivered in a handwritten note to U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III. Ellis read the questions aloud to lawyers for both sides as well as Manafort before he called the jury in to give his answers.

Along with the question on reasonable doubt, the jury asked about the list of exhibits, rules for reporting foreign bank accounts and the definition of “shelf companies,” a term used during the trial to describe some of the foreign companies used by Manafort.

Ellis told the jurors they need to rely on their collective memory of the evidence to answer most questions. As for reasonable doubt, he described it as “a doubt based on reason” and told jurors it does not require proof “beyond all doubt.”

The jury concluded deliberations around 5:30 p.m. after receiving Ellis’ answers. Deliberations will resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Jurors began their deliberations Thursday morning in the case against Manafort, who prosecutors say earned $60 million advising Russia-backed politicians in Ukraine, hid much of it from the IRS and then lied to banks to get loans when the money dried up.

Manafort’s defense countered that he wasn’t culpable because he left the particulars of his finances to others.

The financial fraud trial calls on the dozen jurors to follow the complexities of foreign bank accounts and shell companies, loan regulations and tax rules. It exposed details about the lavish lifestyle of the onetime political insider, including a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich leather and $900,000 spent at a boutique retailer in New York via international wire transfer.

It’s the first courtroom test of the ongoing Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller. While allegations of collusion are still being investigated, evidence of bank fraud and tax evasion unearthed during the probe has cast doubt on the integrity of Trump’s closest advisers during the campaign.

“When you follow the trail of Mr. Manafort’s money, it is littered with lies,” prosecutor Greg Andres said in his final argument Wednesday, asking the jury to convict Manafort of 18 felony counts.

In his defense, Manafort’s attorneys told jurors to question the entirety of the prosecution’s case as they sought to tarnish the credibility of Manafort’s longtime protege — and government witness — Rick Gates.

The government says Manafort hid at least $16 million in income from the IRS between 2010 and 2014. Prosecutors say Manafort declared only some of his foreign income on his federal income tax returns and repeatedly failed to disclose millions of dollars that streamed into the U.S. to pay for luxury items, services and property.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former U.S. White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman speaks during an interview on the release of her book "Unhinged" in Manhattan, New York, Tuesday.
Tape: Omarosa Manigault Newman is offered $15,000 a month to be 'positive' on Trump after axing
Omarosa Manigault Newman on Thursday released another secret audio recording that she says proves President Donald Trump wanted to silence her after firing her from the White House. In the recor...
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives for a meeting with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
Democrats vow to sue if they don't get documents on Trump top court pick Brett Kavanaugh
Senate Democrats said Thursday they will file a federal lawsuit next month if government agencies deny their requests for documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's days as an aide to P...
Pope Francis (left) talks with Papal Foundation Chairman Cardinal Donald Wuerl, archbishop of Washinghton, during a meeting with members of the Papal Foundation at the Vatican in 2010. On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused Cardinal Wuerl of helping to protect abusive priests when he was Pittsburgh's bishop.
Vatican decries reported sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests as 'criminally and morally reprehensible'
The Vatican expressed "shame and sorrow" on Thursday about a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report about clergy who raped and molested children in six dioceses and decried the abuse as "criminall...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Defense attorney Kevin Downing speaks outside the U.S. District Courthouse following the first day of jury deliberations in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in Alexandria, Virginia, Thursday. | REUTERS President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House Thursday in Washington. Trump is the phantom of U.S. District Courtroom 900. His name has rarely been uttered during the trial of his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Trump's absence from the first major courtroom test of the special counsel's Russia investigation is strictly intentional. All sides have feared that too much Trump could prejudice the jury somehow in a case that has little to do with the most polarizing figure in American politics. | AP

, , , ,