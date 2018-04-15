Inaugural Hong Kong ‘doggie dash’ raises funds for abandoned pooches
Owners and their dogs take part in the inaugural 'H.K. Doggie Dash 2018,' an event held to raise money for abandoned and rescued dogs in Hong Kong on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

/

Inaugural Hong Kong ‘doggie dash’ raises funds for abandoned pooches

AFP-JIJI

HONG KONG – Dozens of pugs and dachshunds, compensating for their lack of speed with dogged determination, took part in Hong Kong’s inaugural “doggie dash” on Sunday to raise funds for abandoned and rescued canines.

Dog-lovers packed a leafy and quiet area in the Sheung Wan neighborhood, eager to document their pooches’ moments of triumph with smartphones and selfie sticks.

While the laneless race track proved a little confusing for some pets, others happily scampered across the finishing line into the hands of their owners.

“There are lots and lots of dogs that are abandoned each year in Hong Kong,” said Marilyn Ho, an organiser of the event. “We need to educate the Hong Kong public that dogs are not just commodities and possessions, that they are living beings who have feelings.”

“They need a home forever and to be well looked after, like you would treat your own children.”

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says thousands of stray dogs and cats are caught annually in the city. While hundreds find new homes through animal welfare organizations, the majority are put down.

Sunday’s racers competed in looks as well as speed, showing off attire ranging from Superman costumes to colorful accessories.

Race entry fees of 130 Hong Kong dollars ($16.5) per dog will be donated to a local dog rescue society.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in northern Uttar Pradesh state, reacts as he leaves a court in Lucknow on Saturday after he was ordered held for seven days in connection with the alleged rape of a teenager last year.
Second arrest made in India rape case as outrage mounts over assaults
Indian police have made another arrest after the alleged rape of a teenager by a ruling party politician sparked protests across the country, federal investigators said Sunday. The case,...
People bow as they pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansu Hill in Pyongyang on Sunday. Devotees laid flowers before a statue of the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, on the anniversary of his birth.
North Korea marks late founder's birthday with no signs of any provocations
North Korea on Sunday marked the 106th anniversary of the birth of its late founder Kim Il Sung with no signs of provocations toward the international community amid a reduction in tensions foll...
Syrian President Bashar Assad (left) talks to Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi prior the 17th League of Arab States' summit in Algiers in March 2005.
As Kim-Trump summit approaches, Syria strikes evoke memories of Gadhafi's gruesome fate for North...
Could the decision to strike Syrian targets after a recent chemical weapons attack impact the planned landmark summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un? It'...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Owners and their dogs take part in the inaugural 'H.K. Doggie Dash 2018,' an event held to raise money for abandoned and rescued dogs in Hong Kong on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,