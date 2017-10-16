H.I.S. to open robot-themed hotels in Tokyo, other urban areas around Japan

Major travel agency H.I.S. Co. will open Henn na Hotels, or “strange” hotels, where humanlike robots greet guests at the reception desk, in Tokyo and other urban areas.

Ten such hotels will be launched by the end of March 2019, H.I.S. said Monday.

The hotels will mainly target foreign tourists and business travelers, with rooms boasting the latest facilities, including 4K ultrahigh-definition televisions, according to the company.

H.I.S. opened the first Henn na Hotel in March 2015 at Huis Ten Bosch, the Dutch theme park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, the second in March 2017 in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, and the third in August in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture.

The first Henn na Hotel in Tokyo will open in December in the Nishikasai area in Edogawa Ward. H.I.S. is planning five more for Tokyo next year, including near Haneda airport.

The company is also planning two in the city of Osaka, one in Kyoto and one in the city of Fukuoka.