Strong M6.0 temblor rocks Iwate and Aomori; no tsunami risk

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck off northeastern Japan on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no risk of tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake struck at 5:22 a.m. (20:22 GMT) off the Pacific coast of Iwate and Aomori prefectures at a depth of about 30 km (20 miles). The U.S. Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 5.9.

It shook the same region hit by a deadly earthquake and tsunami in 2011. The shaking was felt in Tokyo, 570 km (350 miles) southwest of the epicenter.