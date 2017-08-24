HondaJet takes top spot for first time in global small-jet market

The HondaJet has taken first place in the global small-jet market for the first time ever.

Honda Aircraft Co., a U.S unit of Honda Motor Co., has been enjoying strong demand mainly from North American and European customers since it started delivering the seven-seater business jet at the end of 2015. Twenty-four of the $4.9 million jets were shipped in the first half.

Honda Aircraft President Michimasa Fujino said the plane has earned high marks for performance, comfort and usability.

According to Honda, the subsidiary has received orders for over 100 units combined from North America, Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

While the firm is projected to ship 50 to 55 units this year, it hopes to bump that up to 80 to 100 units in the future.