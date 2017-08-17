Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki hopes 2020 Games will spur disaster reconstruction progress

Shunichi Suzuki, the new minister in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, is optimistic that the quadrennial sporting events may help promote the reconstruction of areas damaged by the March 2011 disaster.

“I’m from Iwate,” Suzuki noted in a recent interview. Iwate Prefecture is one of the three Tohoku prefectures that were hit hardest by the earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear accident.

“I want to spread the word that (the disaster areas) have recovered this far,” Suzuki said, expressing hopes that the 2020 Games will be “an opportunity for the international community to share lessons learned at great cost.”

Suzuki disclosed proposals to facilitate interactions between athletes and survivors of the disaster through the government’s Host Town Initiative, which will encourage consumers to buy food from hard-hit areas. Facilities related to the 2020 Games will be built with wood from the Tohoku region.

The Tokyo Games “must serve as a driving force to accelerate disaster reconstruction,” Suzuki stressed, brushing off concerns that the expected concentration of materials and personnel in Tokyo may hinder reconstruction.

On cooperation with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, Suzuki said he wants to establish good working relationships, not only with her but also others and promote communication ties that “would allow us to reach conclusions satisfactory to all sides when the need arises.”

Asked about moves targeting passive smoking ahead of the Tokyo Games, Suzuki said that measures “should focus on the comprehensive separation of smoking and nonsmoking areas, rather than smoking bans.”

“I hope the health ministry will draw up a bill acceptable to all and submit it to the next session of the Diet,” he also said.

Suzuki, who took office in the Aug. 3 reshuffle of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet, underscored the importance of raising the profile of the Paralympic Games in the run-up to the event. “We also have to help enhance the competitiveness of athletes and expand the range of athletes.”

He said he hopes that Japan’s Olympic athletes will win record numbers of medals at the Tokyo Games. Japan’s highest tallies are 41 overall and 16 gold.