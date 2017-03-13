Yokozuna Kisenosato wins again on second day of Spring Basho

New yokozuna Kisenosato rolled to another victory at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday, beating komusubi Shodai on the second day of the 15-day meet.

Kisenosato (2-0) got more of a test on this day, however, from Shodai (1-1) than he did from top-ranked maegashira Takekaze (0-2) on Sunday, a day when Shodai stunned Hakuho (1-1), one of four yokozuna competing at this tourney.

Against Shodai, Kisenosato needed more than the couple of shoves he used to dismiss Takekaze. Shodai stayed with the yokozuna from the tachiai, keeping him on his toes in the center of the ring.

But Kisenosato’s class prevailed in the end, forcing out Shodai, who lost his balance, to win by oshidashi. On Tuesday, Kisenosato takes on No. 2 Takanoiwa (0-2).

After mixed results on opening day, all four yokozuna earned wins on Monday.

Hakuho bounced back with a measure of authority, ushering Sokokurai (0-2) beyond the straw bales in his first career meeting with the second-ranked maegashira.

Harumafuji (1-1) also rebounded from his slip-up against sekiwake Kotoshogiku (2-0) a day earlier though barely, just keeping his feet inside the circle while dodging No. 1 Ikioi (0-2), who lunged at him in desperation.

In the day’s final bout, Kakuryu won his second successive match, forcing out Takekaze to a second loss.

The going will continue to get tough for Takekaze, who faces Hakuho on Tuesday. Takekaze is 1-21 for his career against the Mongolian warhorse.

In other notable bouts, sekiwake Takayasu (2-0) tripped up ozeki Goeido (1-1), while the other ozeki at the tournament, Terunofuji, improved to 2-0 by beating sekiwake Tamawashi (1-1).