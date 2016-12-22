Halilhodzic looks ahead to 2017 for opportunity to avenge loss to UAE

Japan manager Vahid Halilhodzic said Thursday he is relishing the chance to get revenge over the United Arab Emirates in March, when the final round of Asian World Cup qualifiers resumes.

Japan was stunned 2-1 at home by UAE in its opening match of the final round in Saitama in September, with the game being marred by controversial refereeing that denied Japan a legitimate goal that would have tied the game 2-2.

“The UAE defeat was a slap in the face for us. It still frustrates me and we can’t wait to put one over on them in March,” Halilhodzic said as the Japan Football Association announced the fixture schedule for various age groups of its men’s and women’s national teams for 2017.

Japan, which is currently tied on 10 points with Group B leader Saudi Arabia after five games played, plays UAE away on March 23 before hosting Thailand at Saitama Stadium on March 28.

The Samurai Blue are then away to Iraq on June 13, at home to Australia on Aug. 31 before wrapping up qualification away to Saudi Arabia on Sept. 5.

“We have three away games in the Middle East and there has been a recent improvement among teams in the region. I expect us to be put under a great deal of pressure. I’ve already started making preparations for those matches,” Halilhodzic said.

Halilhodzic was left fuming after the UAE game, when Takuma Asano had a goal ruled out, even though the ball had clearly crossed the line before UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa could claw the ball out.

“Not all the memories of the final round of qualifiers are good for me and I want the referees to be fairer with their whistles,” the coach said.

“There will be surprises in store, and we have to be wary of that. The last six months have been difficult with overseas players not playing for their clubs and some not playing to their best.”

“But I am optimistic because I am a person that always wants to win. There are great characters in the team and the atmosphere in the group is great.”

“But we can get better. Is it good enough for the Blue Samurai to be 45th in the FIFA world rankings? We can’t allow that. We can’t remain in the third division in terms of the FIFA rankings.”

Japan hosts the East Asian E1 Championship (formerly East Asian Cup) and will play against South Korea, China and North Korea in next December’s tournament at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium.

JFA technical director Akira Nishino said he was speaking with Halilhodzic about the possibility of arranging a friendly in June prior to the Iraq qualifier. Further friendlies in October and November will be penciled in if Japan directly qualify for Russia.

The playoffs between the third-place teams in Group A and Group B in Asian qualifying take place in October, with the winner scheduled to play another home-and-away playoff against a team from the North, Central American and Caribbean CONCACAF region in November.

Meanwhile, Nadeshiko Japan, the women’s national team, are undergoing a transformational period after failing to qualify for the Rio Olympics. They will take part in the Algarve Cup in Portugal from March 1-8 and will play friendlies against yet-to-be decided opponents on April 9 in Kumamoto and Oct. 22 in Nagano.

The match in Kumamoto will be the first home game for Nadeshiko coach Takako Asakura, who took over from Norio Sasaki after the former World Cup winners failed to qualify for Rio.

The women’s tournament at the East Asian E1 Championship will take place at Chiba’s Fukuda Denshi Arena.