Takagi completes sweep at nationals

Miho Takagi won the women’s 1,500 and 5,000 meters on Wednesday to complete a clean sweep of all four races at the Japan national championships.

A day after winning the 500 and the 3,000 at Tokachi Oval in Obihiro, Hokkaido, Takagi won her first overall national title with a meet record 162.431 points. No woman had won all four events since Maki Tabata accomplished the feat in 2002.

The men’s title went to 21-year-old Shane Williamson, who finished third in the 1,500 and second in the 10,000 on Wednesday.

Williamson became the fifth man to win three straight national titles. On Tuesday, Williamson was runner-up in the 5,000 and ninth in the 500.