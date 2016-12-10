Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Club America poised for Club World Cup quarterfinal clash

Asian champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors concedes that Club America might be the better side but said Saturday they will still try to topple the Mexican club in Sunday’s Club World Cup quarterfinal match.

“Club America are probably better than us, man per man,” Jeonbuk defender Kim Hyung-il said at Suita Stadium. “But we can overcome them as a whole, as a team, and we’re prepared to show that on the pitch tomorrow. I believe we can win.”

South Korea’s Jeonbuk are back in the Club World Cup for the first time in a decade, after defeating Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates over two legs in last month’s Asian Champions League final.

Manager Choi Kang-hee, Asia’s Coach of the Year this season, admits it has not been easy regrouping for the soccer tournament following a long K-League season that saw Jeonbuk finish runner-up to FC Seoul, missing out on a third consecutive championship.

Choi’s men are also banged up and in Japan without a few key players, including captain and goalkeeper Kwon Sun-tae.

While a potential dream semifinal match against European champion Real Madrid awaits Jeonbuk in Yokohama on Thursday, Choi’s focus is completely on America, the North, Central and Caribbean (CONCACAF) champion.

“We’ve been preparing a lot as our pride is at stake,” Choi said. “It has been a little tricky getting ready since this game comes after our season and we’ve had some injuries. We’ve had to find a new way to motivate ourselves for this tournament.

“Our focus right now is solely on tomorrow’s match. We will think about the semifinals once we get there. We won the ACL to get here and are not about to go down easily. The key for us is whether we can maintain our defensive resolve for the entire 90 minutes.”

America is determined to get past the first hurdle after slipping up in the quarterfinals last year, when it went down at the hands of Guangzhou Evergrande.

“We have to be absolutely sure we don’t suffer the same fate as last year,” America forward Oribe Peralta said. “We have been focusing on getting ready for this tournament and feel like we are good enough to win it. We need to show we learned our lesson last year and reach the next round, show how far Mexican football has progressed.

“I’ve played the Korean national side many times. They are quick, disciplined and never give up, which makes playing them very difficult. I expect the same again tomorrow.”

Added coach Ricardo la Volpe, “A CONCACAF club have never won this competition nor reached the final. We are not among the big boys yet. We have an obligation to attain results as representatives of our confederation.”