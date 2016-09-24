Fighters trim magic number to five, match franchise mark with 83rd victory

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters reduced their magic number to five and tied a franchise record with 83 victories in a 4-1 win against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The Fighters improved to 83-52 to stay in first in the Pacific League, one game ahead of the second-place Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.

Hirotoshi Masui (9-3) gave Nippon Ham six shutout innings, striking out eight and holding the Eagles to two hits.

Yang Dai-kang highlighted the Fighters’ four-run fourth with a two-out, three-run blast off Takahiro Norimoto (10-11), who also allowed an RBI single to Sho Nakata in the same inning.

Masui overcame five walks to win his sixth straight start and is on the cusp of winning 10 games, despite joining the rotation midseason from the closer’s role.

“I never thought I’d win as many games as I have,” Masui said. “Becoming a starter has allowed me to see a new way of pitching.”

Hawks 4, Lions 3

At Tokorozawa’s Seibu Prince Dome, Dennis Sarfate earned his 42nd save to rewrite his own PL single-season record as Fukuoka Softbank won its second in a row by beating Seibu.

The Nippon Professional Baseball mark is 46 saves, held by the Chunichi Dragons’ Hitoki Iwase and Kyuji Fujikawa of the Hanshin Tigers.

Marines 4, Buffaloes 3 (10)

At Chiba’s QVC Marine Field, Chiba Lotte booked a spot in the Climax Series by securing third place as Kei Hosoya’s no-out, bases-loaded walk-off single in the 10th sunk Orix, which lost a 3-1 lead in the ninth.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

BayStars 6, Giants 5

At Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama scored four runs in the sixth to erase a 5-1 deficit before going on to win its fifth straight for the second time this season, moving within 1½ games of Yomiuri for second place.

Carp 5, Swallows 0

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Yusuke Nomura won his Japanese baseball-leading 16th game by holding Tokyo Yakult to three hits in six scoreless innings.

Tigers 2, Dragons 0

At Nagoya Dome, Randy Messenger (12-11) threw his ninth shutout in Japan and first in two years while fanning 11.

Messenger yielded three hits and issued one walk as Hanshin took its winning streak to three against Chunichi.