Mejia, Lions hammer out agreement on three-year extension

First baseman Ernesto Mejia appears to have found a long-term home in Japan following Tuesday’s announcement that he has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Seibu Lions.

The deal with the Pacific League club is believed to be worth more than ¥1.5 billion (roughly $14.5 million) with a salary next year of ¥500 million and additional incentives.

The 30-year-old Mejia entered Tuesday batting .263 with 33 home runs and 96 RBIs. Mejia is second in the PL in home runs behind Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s Brandon Laird (35) and second in RBIs behind the Fighters’ Sho Nakata (98).

In his 2014 debut season in Nippon Professional Baseball, Mejia became the first player to lead the league in home runs after joining a club after the start of the season.