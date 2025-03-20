Shohei Ohtani was here, there and everywhere over the past week as his Los Angeles Dodgers descended upon Tokyo for a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs to kick off the MLB season.

The Tokyo Series, which also included exhibition games against the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers, also saw the brief return to Japanese shores of Dodgers pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki and Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Shota Imanaga in what amounted to a weeklong celebration of Japan’s place in the world of baseball.

And it wasn’t just baseball stars who took the spotlight: Yoshiki performed the Japanese and U.S. national anthems on Tuesday while former sumo wrestler Konishiki threw a ceremonial pitch. Oh, and Pikachus were there, too.

Below is a selection of some of our best photos from the past week of baseball.

Tokyo Dome was the site for an electric opening to the MLB season, with a series of games that also featured rare contests between MLB and NPB clubs. | Joshua Mellin

A poster featuring Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Seiya Suzuki at a fan festival at Tokyo Skytree | Daniel Traylor

Shohei Ohtani shares a laugh with lucky children ahead of a game against the Giants on Saturday. | Joshua Mellin

Teruaki Sato celebrates after his three-run home run against the Dodgers on Sunday. | Joshua Mellin

Cubs infielder Justin Turner poses with a young fan dressed as him prior to a game on Sunday. | Joshua Mellin

Cheerleaders and mascots for the Tigers and Giants pose for a photo on the Tokyo Dome turf. | Joshua Mellin

Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after he hit a home run against the Giants on Saturday. | Joshua Mellin

A fan sports a Dodgers-themed kimono outside Tokyo Dome on Tuesday. | Joshua Mellin

Ohtani smacks a home run during an exhibition game against the Giants on Saturday. | Joshua Mellin

The Tigers and Cubs mascots get playful ahead of an exhibition game between the two clubs on Saturday. | Joshua Mellin

Clark the Cub waves the W "win" flag after the Cubs defeated the Giants on Sunday. | Joshua Mellin

Tigers fans gave the club's exhibition games against the Dodgers and Cubs a Japanese feel with their trademark chants and songs. | Joshua Mellin

Pikachu helped bring in the new MLB season on Tuesday with a pregame ceremony fit for Japan. | Joshua Mellin

Tigers players with Cubs hats after Hanshin's win over Chicago on Saturday. | Joshua Mellin

Tiger slugger Teruaki Sato launches a three-run homer against the Dodgers on Sunday in a game that Hanshin won 3-0. | Joshua Mellin

Former sumo wrestler Konishiki throws a ceremonial pitch ahead of the opening game of the MLB season on Tuesday in Tokyo. | Joshua Mellin

Look-a-likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga outside Tokyo Dome prior to the first game of the MLB season on Tuesday | Joshua Mellin

Yoshiki performs the national anthems of Japan and the U.S. prior to the Dodgers-Cubs game on Tuesday. | Joshua Mellin

Cubs fans Jack White and Bill Murray turned up to support their team on Tuesday. | Joshua Mellin

Shota Imanaga pitched four scoreless innings in the MLB season opener on Tuesday but it wasn't enough to secure a win for the Cubs. | Joshua Mellin

Ohtani tips his batting helmet prior to an at-bat on Tuesday. | Joshua Mellin

Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki plays with his son on the turf at Tokyo Dome. | Joshua Mellin

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches during the Dodgers' season-opening win over the Cubs on Tuesday. | Joshua Mellin

A fan watches the game between the Dodgers and Cubs at a fan festival at Tokyo Skytree on Tuesday. | Daniel Traylor

The Dodgers' trio of Japanese talent — Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki — at the final game of the Tokyo Series on Wednesday | Joshua Mellin

Japanese baseball mascots prime the audience ahead of the second game between the Cubs and Dodgers on Wednesday. | Joshua Mellin

In his highly anticipated MLB debut on Wednesday, Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki impressed with his fastball but struggled to find the strike zone. | Joshua Mellin

Shota Imanaga ahead of the second game of the series between the Cubs and Dodgers. | Joshua Mellin

Cubs infielder Matt Shaw takes the low road to get home in Game 2 on Wednesday. | Joshua Mellin