Eleven years after losing 2-1 to German rivals Bayern Munich in the 2013 Champions League final, Mats Hummels, Marco Reus and Borussia Dortmund have overcome the odds and are heading back to Wembley.

Dortmund's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital on Tuesday saw the Germans complete a 2-0 aggregate win, becoming the most unlikely Champions League finalists since Tottenham in 2019.

In the June 1 final in London, they will face either Bayern again or 14-time champions Real Madrid. That tie stands 2-2 after the first leg in Germany and reaches its conclusion in Madrid on Wednesday.