FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Monday that Major League Soccer needs to sign more top players in order to boost the profile of the sport in the United States.

Infantino, speaking at a conference in Los Angeles, said he told MLS officials recently that bringing in the world's best players would take soccer to the next level.

"I told them you have to be a bit more bold, a bit more in the game," Infantino said at the Milken Institute Global Conference. "Bring in the best players."