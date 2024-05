National League Rookie of the Month Shota Imanaga will look to continue his stellar debut season when he takes the mound on Tuesday for the Chicago Cubs against the visiting San Diego Padres.

Imanaga (5-0, 0.78 ERA) has sparkled for Chicago since the 30-year-old joined the Cubs after eight seasons in Japan's top league.

The left-hander has racked up 35 strikeouts and walked only four in 34⅔ innings across his six starts this season, all of which Chicago has won.