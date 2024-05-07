Two of the biggest contributors to the Los Angeles Dodgers' turnaround over the past two weeks will take center stage Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the mound to start against the Marlins for the first time in his career, while Shohei Ohtani will attempt to make Miami pitchers uncomfortable as the Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to six games.

Los Angeles is 12-2 since dropping seven of nine in mid-April.