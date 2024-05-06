Naoya Inoue gave the fans at Tokyo Dome a scare when he was knocked down in the first round of his super bantamweight title fight against Luis Nery. It was not long, however, before the champion put everyone at ease by taking control of a fight that underpinned his standing as the unquestioned king of the division.

Inoue (27-0) dominated the fight after the first round and sent Nery to the canvas in the second and fifth before landing a right hook that sent him sprawling backward into the ropes and down to remain the undisputed super bantamweight champion with a sixth-round TKO.

“I’m really satisfied with my fight tonight,” he said.

The fight was the main event of the first boxing card at Tokyo Dome since the famous heavyweight title clash between Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas in 1990.

"It was the first main event fight at Tokyo Dome in 34 years," Inoue said. "I felt some pressure, but I got power from everyone's support."

Douglas shocked the world by defying the odds and defeating Tyson that night, and Nery gave his supporters brief hope he could pull off a similar stunner.

Nery did not shy away from Inoue, and his assertiveness was rewarded when, while in tight, he responded to an uppercut with a looping left hand that sent the champion twisting to the canvas.

Inoue came into the fight with an aura of invincibility after dominating most of his bouts in the bantamweight and super bantamweight divisions, and a sudden wave of shock swept through the Big Egg when he went down.

Nery, however, did not plant any seeds of doubt with the quick knockdown — he merely woke the champion up.

“That motivated me and I was able to focus until the end of the fight,” Inoue said

Naoya Inoue punches Luis Nery during their title fight at Tokyo Dome on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

The gulf between the two boxers became apparent soon after that.

Inoue stepped back to avoid a sweeping left hook by the onrushing Nery in the second and dropped him with a quick left.

The champion danced around the ring with the grace of a matador as Nery kept charging forward, landing hard blows when the two came together. Inoue looked as if he was having a great time for a few moments and was almost toying with the challenger at some points, once even pointing to his chin as if to say “hit me if you can.”

Inoue continued to land big blows as Nery, showing no fear of Inoue’s reputation as a big puncher, stalked him around the ring.

Nery forced Inoue to the ropes in the fifth, but the champion landed another hard blow to the head with his left hand to send his opponent down a second time.

Inoue was in complete control at that point, avoiding Nery’s big punches with ease.

He went on the hunt midway through the sixth, forcing Nery near the ropes. He landed a jab to the head with his left as Nery put his gloves up a second too late. Inoue followed with a left that Nery ducked as he returned fire with a body blow.

The shot barely phased the champion, who launched a right hook to Nery’s head that ended the fight.

Inoue is ranked second in most of the major pound-for-pound rankings and did nothing to harm his standings.

Inoue, the former undisputed bantamweight champion, was making his third appearance at the super bantamweight level. He defeated Stephen Fulton in his debut in the division to win the WBC and WBO titles. He unified the title in his next fight, knocking out Marlon Tapales to claim the WBA and IBF titles. He was the second fighters in the four belt era to be an undisputed champion at two weight classes, following American Terence Crawford.

Nery was booed when the fighters were introduced due to his notorious reputation among many Japanese boxing fans.

That stems from Inoue his two win over Shinsuke Yamanaka in 2017 and 2018. Nery tested positive for a banned substance after the first and missed weight before the second and was later banned from fighting in Japan.

Inoue, however, expressed know ill feelings and said he was grateful for the chance to fight the Mexican.

Inoue can now look ahead to a possible fight against Sam Goodman, who appeared in the ring at the end of the fight.

Yoshiki Takei delivered a thrilling appetizer to the main event, outlasting Australian Jason Moloney to become the new WBO bantamweight champion.

Takei, a former kickboxer competing in his ninth fight as a pro boxer, was penalized for a low blow in the second, but took the fight to the Australian and continued to control things as the fight continued.

Moloney, perhaps sensing he was trailing on the scorecards, came out firing in the 12th and final round. Moloney landed a flurry of punches in search of a knockout, but Takei held on until the end and was declared champion by unanimous decision.

“I want to thank Jason Moloney for taking this fight,” he said. “This was the hardest fight of my career and the 12th round of the hardest round I’ve ever experienced.”

Earlier in the night, Seigo "Yuri" Akui defeated Taku Kuwahara via unanimous decision to retain his WBA flyweight title.

"I'm relieved that I won."

Takuma Inoue, Naoya's younger brother, successfully defended the WBA bantamweight title against Sho Ishida, coming out ahead on all three scorecards despite a first-round knockdown.

Ishida made a promising start, landing a left-handed jab — immediately after he was hit with a right — to send the champion to his knees.

Inoue held him at bay for the next few rounds and began to pull away as the fight continued. He Ishida with consecutive uppercuts in the 10th and landed a few more hard punches in the 11th.