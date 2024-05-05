David Pastrnak scored 1:54 into overtime as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

Pastrnak raced up the right wing and scored off the carom of defenseman Hampus Lindholm's lob off the corner boards, tucking a backhander between the left post and the skate of Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who made 29 saves.

"I thought (Pastrnak) was dynamic tonight," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "I thought he had his most possession time, was creating shots, taking what was available and not forcing things, which happens at times to really gifted offensive players."