Borussia Dortmund's disciplined performance against favored Paris St. Germain earned it a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, but coach Edin Terzic said the return encounter next week will be far tougher.

The Ruhr valley club bagged the winner in the 36th minute through Niclas Fuellkrug to take a slim advantage into Tuesday's second leg in Paris.

"We showed a very good game, a narrow win but a deserved one," Terzic said at a news conference. "It was a great teamwork performance that got us there. We wanted that small advantage. We know next week will most likely be tougher than today.