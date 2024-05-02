The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) criticized the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Wednesday for "doubling down on half-truths," after the global body published a document outlining its handling of a case involving Chinese swimmers.

WADA has been under fire since the New York Times reported last month that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) ahead of the Tokyo Games in 2021 but were allowed to compete after being cleared by a Chinese inquiry.

WADA accepted the Chinese investigation's findings that the swimmers were inadvertently exposed to the drug, and the case was not made public.